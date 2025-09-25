Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rachel Kinsella, a contract specialist for the 36th Contracting Squadron, removes shrubs during a dormitory cleaning at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 24, 2025. Wing leadership, first sergeants and Airmen collaborated to improve Andersen’s dormitories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)