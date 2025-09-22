Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Rodney J. McKinley shakes the hand of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, during a wreath laying ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. By honoring the fallen and the missing, Ramstein reaffirms its duty to carry their stories forward and ensure their sacrifices are never erased by time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)