Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets prepare for the wreath laying ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. Members from across the installation assembled in recognition of the more than 81,000 Americans who remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 06:14
    Photo ID: 9336086
    VIRIN: 250919-F-VH914-1145
    Resolution: 5781x3846
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat
    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    march
    86AW
    memorial
    honor guard
    MIA
    POW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download