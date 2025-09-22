Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets prepare for the wreath laying ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. During the wreath‑laying ceremony, base leadership and honored guests placed a wreath in solemn tribute to past and present service members listed as prisoners of war or missing in action, a tradition that symbolizes our community’s collective promise to remember all who sacrificed everything, visible or absent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)