    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat [Image 7 of 13]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor Derr, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant aircraft maintenance unit superintendent, carries a POW/MIA flag during a POW/MIA remembrance walk at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. U.S. Air Force service members honored the lives of those missing in action by participating in a remembrance walk for those never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 06:14
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    march
    86AW
    memorial
    honor guard
    MIA
    POW

