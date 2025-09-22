Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor Derr, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant aircraft maintenance unit superintendent, carries a POW/MIA flag during a POW/MIA remembrance walk at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. U.S. Air Force service members honored the lives of those missing in action by participating in a remembrance walk for those never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)