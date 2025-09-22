Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Lelan Cowie, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander, gives a speech during a wreath laying ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The annual ceremony is a solemn reminder that the sacrifices of our nation's missing service members will never be forgotten, regardless of time passed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)