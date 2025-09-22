Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat [Image 10 of 13]

    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lelan Cowie, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander, gives a speech during a wreath laying ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The annual ceremony is a solemn reminder that the sacrifices of our nation's missing service members will never be forgotten, regardless of time passed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 06:14
    Photo ID: 9336084
    VIRIN: 250919-F-VH914-1078
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    march
    86AW
    memorial
    honor guard
    MIA
    POW

