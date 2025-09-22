Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A POW/MIA remembrance table display is set for a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. Members from across the installation assembled in recognition of the more than 81,000 Americans who remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)