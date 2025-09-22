U.S. Air Force honor guard service members perform Colors at a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The ceremony included the traditional Missing Man Table, a powerful symbol representing those who are absent but never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 06:14
|Photo ID:
|9336085
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-VH914-1093
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.