Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

U.S. Air Force honor guard service members perform Colors at a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The ceremony included the traditional Missing Man Table, a powerful symbol representing those who are absent but never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)