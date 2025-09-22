Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airmen salute during the national anthem during a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. Service members stood in formation as the national anthem played, a unified gesture of remembrance and respect for their fallen and missing brothers and sisters in arms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 06:14
    Photo ID: 9336079
    VIRIN: 250918-F-VH914-1070
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    march
    86AW
    memorial
    honor guard
    MIA
    POW

