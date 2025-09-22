Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen salute during the national anthem during a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. Service members stood in formation as the national anthem played, a unified gesture of remembrance and respect for their fallen and missing brothers and sisters in arms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)