Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th AW command chief lead a POW/MIA remembrance walk at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. U.S. Air Force service members honored the lives of those missing in action by participating in a remembrance walk for those never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)