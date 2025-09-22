Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat [Image 6 of 13]

    Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th AW command chief lead a POW/MIA remembrance walk at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. U.S. Air Force service members honored the lives of those missing in action by participating in a remembrance walk for those never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 06:14
    Photo ID: 9336080
    VIRIN: 250918-F-VH914-1143
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    march
    86AW
    memorial
    honor guard
    MIA
    POW

