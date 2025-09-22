U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th AW command chief lead a POW/MIA remembrance walk at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. U.S. Air Force service members honored the lives of those missing in action by participating in a remembrance walk for those never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 06:14
|Photo ID:
|9336080
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-VH914-1143
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the missing: A POW/MIA recognition retreat [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.