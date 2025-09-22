Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Wassem Juakiem, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron gastroenterologist, adjusts the endoscope’s control dial to guide the scope during an upper endoscopy at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panamá, Sept. 19, 2025 during AMISTAD 2025. The procedure, part of AMISTAD 2025, enhanced collaboration with Panamanian partners while providing long-awaited care to patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)