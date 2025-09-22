Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen review a patient’s chart with a Panamanian medical professional while following a gastrointestinal exam at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025 during AMISTAD 2025. The gastro team’s collaboration expanded access to digestive health care in Chitré and strengthened medical partnerships between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)