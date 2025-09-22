Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Micheal Brazeau, 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron gastroenterologist, maneuvers an endoscope using the control dials during a colonoscopy at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025 during AMISTAD 2025. The procedure was part of AMISTAD 2025, a global health engagement that paired U.S. and Panamanian medical professionals to reduce patient backlog and strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)