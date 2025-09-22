Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together [Image 5 of 9]

    Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together

    CHITRE, PANAMA

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Micheal Brazeau, 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron gastroenterologist, maneuvers an endoscope using the control dials during a colonoscopy at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025 during AMISTAD 2025. The procedure was part of AMISTAD 2025, a global health engagement that paired U.S. and Panamanian medical professionals to reduce patient backlog and strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 21:59
    Photo ID: 9335558
    VIRIN: 250919-F-WJ837-2096
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 22.91 MB
    Location: CHITRE, PA
    Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together
    Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together

    AMISTAD25

