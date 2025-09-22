Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force and Panamanian medical professionals process gastroenterology medical samples together at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025 during AMISTAD 2025. Gastroenterologists used endoscopy to detect disease, take tissue samples, and share techniques across both teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)