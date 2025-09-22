A Panamanian medical professional prepares a sample collected during a gastroenterology procedure at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panamá, Sept. 19, 2025 during AMISTAD 2025. As part of AMISTAD 2025, U.S. and Panamanian gastroenterologists performed colonoscopies to detect and remove polyps, taking tissue samples that help identify cancer, inflammation, or other gastrointestinal disease. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together
