U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Wassem Juakiem, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron gastroenterologist, maneuvers an endoscope using the control dials during a colonoscopy at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025 during AMISTAD 2025.. U.S. and Panamanian gastroenterologists performed endoscopic procedures that not only reduced delays for patients but also prepared Airmen to adapt with fewer resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
09.19.2025
09.23.2025
|9335563
|250919-F-WJ837-2025
|8640x5760
|21.23 MB
CHITRE, PA
|0
|0
Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together
