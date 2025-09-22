Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together [Image 7 of 9]

    Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together

    CHITRE, PANAMA

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Cox, 59th Medical Wing, monitors a patient after an endoscopic procedure at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025 during AMISTAD 2025. By treating digestive conditions early, the joint team gave patients a better chance for faster recovery and improved long-term health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 21:59
    Location: CHITRE, PA
    Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together

    AMISTAD25

