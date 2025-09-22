Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Cox, 59th Medical Wing, monitors a patient after an endoscopic procedure at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025 during AMISTAD 2025. By treating digestive conditions early, the joint team gave patients a better chance for faster recovery and improved long-term health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)