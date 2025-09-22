Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Panamanian medical professional documents medical samples following a gastroenterology procedure at Hospital Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025 during AMISTAD 2025. Part of AMISTAD 2025, the gastro collaboration provided lifesaving care for patients and strengthened medical readiness across both nations’ teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)