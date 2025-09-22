Partnership in Practice: U.S., Panamanian Gastro Teams Tackle Backlog Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Brazeau, 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron gastroenterologist, right, and Panamanian medical professionals conduct a colonoscopy at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025 during AMISTAD 2025. AMISTAD 2025 brought together providers from both nations to expand treatment capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)