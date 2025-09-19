Kearsarge Conducts All Hands Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250918-N-RB295-1124 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 18, 2025), Capt. Sean P. Knight, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), presents an award to a Sailor, Sept. 18, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)