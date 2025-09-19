250918-N-RB295-1124 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 18, 2025), Capt. Sean P. Knight, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), presents an award to a Sailor, Sept. 18, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 21:53
|Photo ID:
|9328686
|VIRIN:
|250918-N-RB295-1124
|Resolution:
|3885x5828
|Size:
|995.38 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts All Hands Call [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.