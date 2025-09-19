Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts All Hands Call [Image 8 of 10]

    Kearsarge Conducts All Hands Call

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250918-N-RB295-1122 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 18) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Tyelor Mattos, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), is presented an award by Capt. Sean P. Knight, commanding officer, Sept. 18, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 21:53
    Photo ID: 9328684
    VIRIN: 250918-N-RB295-1122
    Resolution: 5755x3837
    Size: 882.46 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts All Hands Call [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    USN
    READINESS
    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK

