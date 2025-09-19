Kearsarge Conducts All Hands Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250918-N-RB295-1122 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 18) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Tyelor Mattos, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), is presented an award by Capt. Sean P. Knight, commanding officer, Sept. 18, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)