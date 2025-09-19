Kearsarge Holds Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250917-N-SX503-1050 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 17, 2025) Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Jessica Thomas, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), is pinned by her family during her senior chief pinning, Sept. 17, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)