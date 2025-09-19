Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Holds Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony

    Kearsarge Holds Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250917-N-SX503-1071 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 17, 2025) Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Jessica Thomas, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), poses with her department after her senior chief pinning, Sept. 17, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025
    Photo ID: 9328683
    VIRIN: 250917-N-SX503-1071
    Resolution: 5687x3791
    Size: 414.93 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Senior Chief
    NORFOLK
    Pinning
    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK

