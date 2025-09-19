Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250916-N-RB295-1120 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 16, 2025) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Tyelor Mattos, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), gives training on a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) in the ship’s hangar bay, Sept. 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)