    Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training [Image 2 of 10]

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250916-N-RB295-1120 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 16, 2025) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Tyelor Mattos, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), gives training on a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) in the ship’s hangar bay, Sept. 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 21:53
    Photo ID: 9328678
    VIRIN: 250916-N-RB295-1120
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 470.19 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

