Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250916-N-RB295-1169 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Darren Moltz, left, Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Douglas King, right, give training on a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) to Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel, center, all assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Sept. 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)