Kearsarge Holds Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250917-N-SX503-1036 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 17, 2025) Chief Information Systems Technician Jessica Thomas, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), poses with Capt. Sean P. Knight, commanding officer of the Kearsarge and Command Master Chief Charles Horgan after her senior chief pinning ceremony Sept. 17, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)