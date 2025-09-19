Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250916-N-RB295-1075 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Damage Controlman Brandon Jay, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), gives training on a primary air supply pack in the ship’s hangar bay, Sept. 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)