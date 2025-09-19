Kearsarge Conducts All Hands Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250918-N-RB295-1123 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 18) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Rey Castillo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) receives an award from Capt. Sean P. Knight, commanding officer, Sept. 18, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)