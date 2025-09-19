Kearsarge Conducts All Hands Call

250918-N-RB295-1123 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 18) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Rey Castillo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) receives an award from Capt. Sean P. Knight, commanding officer, Sept. 18, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 21:53
|Photo ID:
|9328685
|VIRIN:
|250918-N-RB295-1123
|Resolution:
|6262x4175
|Size:
|836.13 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
