Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition

U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Wong, 35th Maintenance Group commander, shares closing remarks after a load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. During the event, held in conjunction with Misawa’s Range Day 2025, Airmen showcased the tools used to load munitions that support the defense of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)