Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group checks the connection of munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The demonstration, held in conjunction with Misawa’s Range Day 2025, gave audience members a first-hand look at the tools used to load munitions that support the defense of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)