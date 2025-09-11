Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition [Image 6 of 8]

    Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron celebrate their victory after winning the bomb build portion of a load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The event, held in conjunction with Misawa’s Range Day 2025, exemplified the spirit of friendly competition between teams as they demonstrated the skills used to generate combat-ready airpower for defense and deterrence objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 22:27
    Photo ID: 9316790
    VIRIN: 250912-F-RI665-1006
    Resolution: 5322x3541
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Range Day
    Load Competition
    Japan

    OPTIONS

