Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group use an MJ-1 Lift Truck to load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The event, held in conjunction with Misawa’s Range Day 2025, exemplified the spirit of friendly competition between teams as they demonstrated the skills used to generate combat-ready airpower for defense and deterrence objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)