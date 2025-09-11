Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition [Image 4 of 8]

    Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A crowd watches as Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The demonstration, held in conjunction with Misawa’s Range Day 2025, gave audience members a first-hand look at the tools used to load munitions that support the defense of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 22:27
    Photo ID: 9316787
    VIRIN: 250912-F-RI665-1004
    Resolution: 5795x3856
    Size: 12.45 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Range Day
    Load Competition
    Japan

