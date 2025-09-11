A crowd watches as Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The demonstration, held in conjunction with Misawa’s Range Day 2025, gave audience members a first-hand look at the tools used to load munitions that support the defense of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 22:27
|Photo ID:
|9316787
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-RI665-1004
|Resolution:
|5795x3856
|Size:
|12.45 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.