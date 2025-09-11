Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron prepare munitions to be loaded onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The competition, held in conjunction with Misawa’s Range Day 2025, was used as an opportunity for Airmen to display their skills in generating combat-ready airpower in defense of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)