    Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition [Image 7 of 8]

    Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, shares closing remarks after a load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The competition, held in conjunction with Misawa’s Range Day 2025, was used as an opportunity for Airmen to display their skills in generating combat-ready airpower in defense of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 22:27
    Photo ID: 9316791
    VIRIN: 250912-F-RI665-1007
    Resolution: 5392x3588
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Range Day
    Load Competition
    Japan

