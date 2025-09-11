Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, shares closing remarks after a load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The competition, held in conjunction with Misawa’s Range Day 2025, was used as an opportunity for Airmen to display their skills in generating combat-ready airpower in defense of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)