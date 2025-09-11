Range Day 2025: 35th MXG Airmen showcase skills during load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon to receive munitions during a demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. During the event, held in conjunction with Misawa’s Range Day 2025, Airmen showcased the tools used to load munitions that support the defense of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)