Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. David Madrid, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse instructor, directs Sri Lanka Air Force members carrying a litter with a simulated patient onto a C-130 Hercules during a Pacific Angel 25-1 mass casualty exercise at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 11, 2025. Pac Angel is more than just an exercise; it’s about forging practical cooperation with our allies and partners that enables rapid, coordinated responses to real-world crises in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)