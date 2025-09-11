Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1

Royal Australian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Nitin Mukesh, middle, 3rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical officer, helps Maj. David Madrid, bottom right, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse instructor, and a Sri Lanka Air Force member, bottom right, dress a wound during a Pacific Angel 25-1 mass casualty exercise at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 11, 2025. Pac Angel missions consist of several concurrent civil-military assistance activities including medical programs, various subject-matter expert exchanges, and civic and engineering assistance programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
|09.06.2025
|09.15.2025 04:57
|9314539
|250911-F-LI951-1413
|Location:
|KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
