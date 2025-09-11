Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1

Sri Lankan Air Force distinguished visitor Air Commodore Neeluka Abeysekera, middle, speaks with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia Perez, left, 18th Comptroller Squadron financial analysis, and Tech. Sgt. Marcus Gomes, right, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, during a Pacific Angel 25-1 mass casualty exercise at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 11, 2025. Pac Angel is more than just an exercise; it’s about forging practical cooperation with our allies and partners that enables rapid, coordinated responses to real-world crises in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9314540
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-LI951-1571
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
