Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1

A Sri Lanka Air Force member, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marcus Gomes, right, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, evaluate a simulated patient during a Pacific Angel 25-1 mass casualty exercise at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 11, 2025. Pac Angel is more than just an exercise; it's about forging practical cooperation with our allies and partners that enables rapid, coordinated responses to real-world crises in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and Japan Self Defense Force medical members conducted a four-day medical exchange with Sri Lankan military medical members during Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 8-11, 2025.



Pac Angel 25-1 is Pacific Air Forces’ annual medical aid and crisis response mission to promote the interoperability of regional military, interagency and civilian emergency response, and disaster management experts.



“Pac Angel is about strengthening relationships with regional partners like the Sri Lankan Air Force and developing the ability to operate together effectively,” said RAAF Flight Lieutenant Nitin Mukesh, 3rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical officer. “By building trust and sharing expertise, we not only improve our interoperability but also contribute to long-term stability and resiliency across the Indo-Pacific.”



Subject matter experts worked with Sri Lanka Air Force, Maldives National Defense Force, and Bangladesh Air Force medical members to enhance medical cooperation and capability in both tactical combat casualty care and aeromedical evacuation procedures. The week culminated in a high-fidelity mass casualty stabilization and evacuation exercise resulting in a full spectrum response from initial care to unregulated fixed wing patient movement to hospital work.



“Countries operate differently from each other, and that's the main reason why we're here - to standardize our joint operations. By exchanging our unique operational methods we all can improve,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marcus Gomez, 18th AES technician.



Pac Angel also includes a total force integration as Air Force reservists led subject-matter expert exchanges to help improve bilateral integration.



“Reservists bring civilian job expertise into military operations, and blend civilian and military knowledge, filling in gaps and enhancing military readiness while also contributing to global efforts,” said U.S. Air Force Reservist Lt Col. Janette Miguel Williford, PACAF chief of aeromedical evacuation standards and evaluations. “As the medical planner and subject matter expert in Aeromedical Evacuation for Pac Angel, my role involved leveraging my experience in Aeromedical Evacuation Command and Control. Additionally, my background as the PACAF Command Flight Nurse enabled me to drive forward interoperability initiatives effectively.”



The objective for Pac Angel 25-1 is to bolster medical aid and crisis response capacity in the Pacific by facilitating cooperation between U.S. and host nation militaries, host nation civilian medical and engineering professionals, and U.S.-sponsored and host nation sponsored non-governmental organizations.



“As the commanding officer of Akaragama divisional hospital, I am in the process of developing my unit, so I need some inputs from my other colleagues for that,” said Sri Lankan Air Force Wing Commander Himali Mendis, medical officer. “That's why this is very important for us as we had taken over an aeromedical team in one of the United Nations’ missions.”



Pac Angel 25-1 provides the opportunity for the U.S. to give the Sri Lanka Air Force the experience necessary to prepare for this increased mission.



“They're building up their fixed wing transport system by bringing on extra aircraft, and that is one of our primary aircraft for aeromedical evacuations in the U.S. Air Force,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. David Madrid, 18th AES flight nurse instructor. “In addition to that, these global health engagements also help to build collaborative efforts within the Pacific region to build joint partnerships. We start to form partnerships that we can engage with in order to better facilitate patient transport throughout the region.”



For some, this is their first Pac Angel exercise and are learning first hand the importance of working together.



“Becoming involved in Pac Angel solidifies why we're doing this. We’re really forming that cohesion with each other, understanding how each and every country works, and making the best out of the unique opportunities that they present to each other,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yionmikal Roque, 18th AES technician. “For us, this really accentuates the idea of a further relationship, further ideas that can be worked on and created to improve.”



For Sri Lankan Air Force Wing Commander Mendis, this was her fourth iteration of Pac Angel and she can recall the direct impact it had for her country.



"From my side, I can recall my experience in 2017 when our Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) team was not established. After seeing our CBRNE team leading the demonstration yesterday, I remembered the input we've received to initiate our CBRNE squadron in the office," said Mendis. "We were lucky we had established it the next year, as we were prepared to face the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the initial stages, during disinfectant, infections, and quarantine processes, which helped protect Sri Lanka as a nation.”



The United States is dedicated to working with Sri Lanka through productive military-to-military exchanges. These side-by-side exercises and engagements are designed to strengthen interoperability and enhance the host nation’s capacity to care for its citizens and posture itself to respond quickly and effectively to the range of natural disasters frequently experienced.