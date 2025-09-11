A Sri Lanka Air Force member assesses a simulated patient during a Pacific Angel 25-1 mass casualty exercise at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 11, 2025. These enduring partnerships are the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific where all nations have the opportunity to thrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9314541
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-LI951-1586
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.