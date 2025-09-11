Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1 [Image 8 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1

    KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, SRI LANKA

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Maj. David Madrid, left, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse instructor, evaluates a Sri Lanka Air Force member’s wound dressing skills during a Pacific Angel 25-1 mass casualty exercise at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 11, 2025. Pac Angel is more than just an exercise; it’s about forging practical cooperation with our allies and partners that enables rapid, coordinated responses to real-world crises in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 04:57
    Photo ID: 9314538
    VIRIN: 250911-F-LI951-1533
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Aeromedical mass casualty engagement conducted during Pac Angel 25-1
    Aeromedical mass casualty engagement conducted during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PACAngel
    #INDOPACOM
    #FreeandOpenIndo-Pacific
    #ReadyAF
    #FOIP
    #PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download