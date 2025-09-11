Maj. David Madrid, left, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse instructor, evaluates a Sri Lanka Air Force member’s wound dressing skills during a Pacific Angel 25-1 mass casualty exercise at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 11, 2025. Pac Angel is more than just an exercise; it’s about forging practical cooperation with our allies and partners that enables rapid, coordinated responses to real-world crises in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9314538
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-LI951-1533
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Darnell Cannady