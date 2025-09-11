Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1 [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1

    KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, SRI LANKA

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Sri Lanka Air Force members carry a litter with a simulated patient from a C-130 Hercules as Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Georgia Smith, left, Joint Health Command medical technician, evaluates during a Pacific Angel 25-1 mass casualty exercise at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 11, 2025. Pac Angel is officially in its 18th year since its inception in 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 04:57
    Photo ID: 9314544
    VIRIN: 250911-F-LI951-1651
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Aeromedical mass casualty engagement conducted during Pac Angel 25-1
    Aeromedical mass casualty engagement conducted during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1
    Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PACAngel
    #INDOPACOM
    #FreeandOpenIndo-Pacific
    #ReadyAF
    #FOIP
    #PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download