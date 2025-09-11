Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sri Lanka Air Force members carry a litter with a simulated patient from a C-130 Hercules as Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Georgia Smith, left, Joint Health Command medical technician, evaluates during a Pacific Angel 25-1 mass casualty exercise at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 11, 2025. Pac Angel is officially in its 18th year since its inception in 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)