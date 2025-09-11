Air Force medical team exercise with Sri Lanka Air Force military members during Pac Angel 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self Defense Force Lt. Col. Takuya Hieashihara, left, aeromedical evacuation officer, and Royal Australian Air Force Flight Lt. Anneka Zerbes, middle, 3rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron nursing officer, prepares to carry a litter with a simulated patient on it off a C-130 Hercules during a Pacific Angel 25-1 mass casualty exercise at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 11, 2025. Pac Angel is officially in its 18th year since its inception in 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)