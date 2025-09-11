Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide [Image 8 of 8]

    Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

    GRAND LEDGE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, gather for a group photo after completing the Flip the Script team building activity at the Grand Ledge Armory, Sept. 13, 2025, in Grand Ledge, MI. As part of the event, Soldiers worked together to flip two tires 2.2 miles to remember the 22 veterans each day on average who commit suicide in the US. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 21:57
    Photo ID: 9314219
    VIRIN: 250913-A-ON763-1008
    Resolution: 5779x3251
    Size: 12.75 MB
    Location: GRAND LEDGE, MICHIGAN, US
