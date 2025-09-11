Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, gather for a group photo after completing the Flip the Script team building activity at the Grand Ledge Armory, Sept. 13, 2025, in Grand Ledge, MI. As part of the event, Soldiers worked together to flip two tires 2.2 miles to remember the 22 veterans each day on average who commit suicide in the US. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)