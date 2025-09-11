Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide [Image 4 of 8]

    Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, work together to flip a tractor tire during the Flip the Script team building activity, Sept. 13, 2025, in Grand Ledge, MI. Soldiers were encouraged to flip the tire in small groups to lighten the burden and build camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 21:57
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
