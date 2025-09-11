Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, work together to flip a tractor tire during the Flip the Script team building activity, Sept. 13, 2025, in Grand Ledge, MI. Soldiers were encouraged to flip the tire in small groups to lighten the burden and build camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)