Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, join hands in solidarity after completing the Flip the Script team building activity at the Grand Ledge Armory, Sept. 13, 2025, in Grand Ledge, MI. Flip the Script was created in 2018 by 1st Sgt. (Ret.) Michael Webb to build team cohesion while increasing suicide awareness among the ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)
