    Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

    Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

    GRAND LEDGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Lt. Col. Jeremy Bernard (right), rear detachment commander, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, speaks with Col. Stephen Chan and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Henry, command team of 63rd Troop Command, Michigan Army National Guard, about the Flip the Script team building activity at the Grand Ledge Armory, Sept. 13, 2025 in Grand Ledge, MI. The Flip the Script event provided a unique opportunity for unit leaders to address the risks of suicide while encouraging esprit de corps within the ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)

    Location: GRAND LEDGE, CALIFORNIA, US
