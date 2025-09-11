Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, push over a tractor tire during a Flip the Script team building event at the Grand Ledge Armory, Sept. 13, 2025, in Grand Ledge, MI. Flip the Script was created in 2018 by 1st Sgt. (Ret.) Michael Webb to build team cohesion while increasing suicide awareness among the ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)