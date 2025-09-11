Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Sgt. (Ret.) Michael Webb explains the Flip the Script team building activity to Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, at the Grand Ledge Armory, Sept. 13, 2025, in Grand Ledge MI. Recognizing the importance of resiliency training outside the classroom, Webb created Flip the Script while assigned to the unit in 2018 as a way to educate Soldiers on the risks of suicide while engaging in a team based physical fitness challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)