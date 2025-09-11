Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

    GRAND LEDGE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    1st Sgt. (Ret.) Michael Webb explains the Flip the Script team building activity to Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, at the Grand Ledge Armory, Sept. 13, 2025, in Grand Ledge MI. Recognizing the importance of resiliency training outside the classroom, Webb created Flip the Script while assigned to the unit in 2018 as a way to educate Soldiers on the risks of suicide while engaging in a team based physical fitness challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)

    This work, Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide, by LTC Charles Calio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

